Multi-family home in Green Bay catches fire, under investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) battled an early morning fire at a multi-family home.

The GBMFD says crews responded to a reported fire on Friday, April 23 around 2:30 a.m., and when crews arrived at the 300 block of North Maple Avenue in Green Bay they found smoke coming from the home.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and were able to limit the spread to the rest of the home. GBMFD Fire Marshall’s office remained on the scene and the fire is under investigation.

Red Cross is helping four occupants that were inside the home.

There is no information on the damage amount the fire caused, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

