Neenah school board passes $115M referendum for new high school and other projects

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) Neenah residents will soon be asked whether to spend $115 million for a new high school and other district projects.

The Neenah school board approved the referendum at its Tuesday meeting.

Last April, voters narrowly rejected a similar referendum.

This referendum would turn Neenah high school into an intermediate and middle school for grades 5 through 8.

This referendum will also partially fund a new $157 million high school.

Opponents of the referendum, like Tom Beck, say this new referendum is not the best use of taxpayer money. “The district only presented two pathways both of those well over $230 million dollars. They did not come forward with a more frugal proposal.”

However, Neenah school board president, Michelle Swardenski, says the advantages included in this referendum will be a win for staff and students. “What we’re going to be able to do is change not only today, tomorrow but well into the future for not just the kids, not just the staff but the entire face of our community it’s pretty exciting. “

The total plan consists of two phases which could cost nearly $263 million.

Taxpayers will decide whether the project goes forward in a referendum next April.