UPDATE: WIS 172 in Allouez completely reopens following multi-vehicle crash

MONDAY 2/24/2020 9:08 a.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of Highway 172 westbound near Riverside Drive have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The two right lanes on the bridge had closed to allow crews to clear the incident.

According to authorities, no one was injured as a result of this incident.

MONDAY 2/24/2020 8:41 a.m.

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on the Highway 172 bridge.

The two right lanes of 172 westbound near Riverside Drive is closed to allow crews to clear the incident.

According to authorities, there are no injuries as a result of this incident.

