MONDAY 2/24/2020 9:08 a.m.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of Highway 172 westbound near Riverside Drive have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning.
The two right lanes on the bridge had closed to allow crews to clear the incident.
According to authorities, no one was injured as a result of this incident.
Original Story: Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on WIS 172 in Allouez
MONDAY 2/24/2020 8:41 a.m.
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a multiple-vehicle crash on the Highway 172 bridge.
The two right lanes of 172 westbound near Riverside Drive is closed to allow crews to clear the incident.
According to authorities, there are no injuries as a result of this incident.
LATEST POSTS
- UPDATE: WIS 172 in Allouez completely reopens following multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: WIS 22 near Oconto Falls reopened following multi-vehicle crash
- Oconto Falls boy receives trip to Brewers Spring Training, throws out opening pitch against Padres
- Axe throwing at Two Rivers bar benefits Lakeshore non-profit
- Three Illinois men dead following separate snowmobile crashes in northern Wisconsin