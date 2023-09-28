FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck and two other vehicles in Outagamie County left one person dead on Thursday morning.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department, the incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on September 28 at the intersection of CTH EE and CTH S in Freedom.

An initial investigation showed that a vehicle heading north on CTH EE reportedly failed to yield to traffic on CTH S and was hit by an eastbound semi-truck. Both vehicles then collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west.

Deputies say the driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, however, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It was noted that CTH S at CTH EE will remain closed for ‘several more’ hours as the investigation continues.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Freedom Fire Department and EMS, and Gold Cross Ambulance.

No other information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when new details are released.