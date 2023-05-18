EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple agencies are investigating after one man was left dead following a fiery crash last Friday in Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Eau Claire Police Department says a crash involving two vehicles, a Dodge Charger, and a Ford Escape, happened on May 12 at 10:47 p.m. in the area of East Clairemont Avenue and Fairfax Street.

Authorities report the Dodge Charger was stopped at the traffic lights traveling east when the Ford Escape hit the other vehicle at an alleged high rate of speed.

Citing eyewitnesses, police say the Charger was pushed across the intersection before hitting a traffic post and engulfing in flames.

The driver of the Charger was not identified and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say more information about the victim will be released at a later time.

The Driver of the Escape was identified as Kenneth Van Meter. He was taken to the hospital for injuries he received from the crash before later being arrested for Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing reconstruction of the crash and the incident is under investigation.

No other information on the crash was provided. Local Five will update this story as more details are released.