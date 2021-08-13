Multiple agencies respond to De Pere fire

GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple first responders battled a house fire in De Pere.

According to a Local 5 photojournalist at the scene, local police, ambulances, and fire departments responded near the 5300th block of Big Apple Road in De Pere.

The scene was active with first responders as of 8:15 p.m. Local 5 crew says the flames were hard to spot from the road due to a thick tree line in front of the structure.

  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist
  • Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Firefighters on scene tell Local 5 their crews battled a house fire and there are no casualties. As of 9 p.m., firefighters say the flames are extinguished.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

