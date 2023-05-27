GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews responded to reports of thick black smoke near CTH A in Door County and discovered a brush fire where a drilling company periodically stores explosives.

According to Gibraltar Fire & Rescue, the incident began around 2:10 p.m. on Friday near the general area of CTH A and Peninsula Players Road in Gibraltar.

An initial investigation discovered an uncontrolled brush fire on Juddville Road. Authorities say that is near a drilling and blasting company that occasionally stores explosives in a locked building.

Subsequently, a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was activated and a drone was utilized by Gibraltar Police Chief Roesch to get a better view of the situation and incident from a safe distance on what authorities say had the ‘potential to become a catastrophic event.’

Image Credit: Gibraltar Police Department

Image Credit: Gibraltar Police Department

Image Credit: Gibraltar Police Department

Image Credit: Gibraltar Police Department

Image Credit: Gibraltar Police Department

Once the scene was considered safe, fire crews were able to rapidly contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gibraltar Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Gibraltar Police Department, Baileys Harbor Fire & Rescue, Ephraim Fire Department, Egg Harbor Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Sister Bay/Liberty Grove Fire Department, Door County EMS, and the Door County Sheriff’s Department.

No further details were provided.