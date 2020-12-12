NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Multiple agencies respond to fire in Oconto’s Shiloh Lounge

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – Five engines, one ambulance, one ladder truck, one rescue truck, and one command vehicle with approximately 29 firefighters responded to a structure fire on Friday night that officials believe was caused by a mishandling of smoking materials.

According to Oconto Fire and Rescue, just before 9 p.m., crews responded to the Shiloh Lounge, in the City of Oconto for a report of smoke within the building and coming from the basement.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a two-story, wood-frame commercial structure with a residential unit upstairs that had small flames coming from the front corner of the building and visible smoke on the first floor.

Officials say all of the occupants had evacuated the building and report no injuries resulted during the incident.

After crews located the fire near the front corner of the building, firefighters say they began knocking down the fire and putting out all hot spots.

Crews then reentered the building with thermal imaging cameras and multi-gas meters to look for any fire extension and to begin removing the smoke that had built up inside the structure.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is believed to have been a mishandling of smoking materials.

The Oconto Fire Department is reminding residents to be cautious when smoking and to make sure the cigarette is fully extinguished after use.

