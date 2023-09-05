ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are working to contain a fire at a prominent resort in Ellison Bay, about an hour northeast of Sturgeon Bay.

Door County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Local 5 News that there is a fire at Rowleys Bay Resort, located at 1041 County Road ZZ.

There is no official information on what exactly is on fire, but multiple crews, such as the Sister Bay and Liberty Grove Fire Departments, are responding to the incident.

Details on the fire at Rowleys Bay Resort are scarce at the moment but stick with Local 5 News as we’ll bring you the latest as we learn more.

This is a developing story and Local 5 News is on the scene working to learn more.