FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS

Multiple animals removed from Appleton home, 21-year-old man in custody

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is investigating an incident that resulted in the removal of reptiles and other domesticated animals from an Appleton man’s home.

According to the Appleton Police Department, on August 14, police had been dispatched on separate occasions to multiple Appleton addresses for incidents involving a 21-year-old man from Appleton, Kyle Komp.

During the investigation, police say a search warrant was executed at a southside residence, and numerous animals and reptiles were removed, among other things.

Officials report having arrested Komp and booked him into the Outagamie County Jail for Disorderly Conduct and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Police add charges were also recommended in Calumet County regarding the same subject for a CCW violation.

Authorities say the Appleton Police Department’s Animal Control Unit and Humane Officer were asked to assist in the case and the investigation into this matter remains active.

Local 5 will follow the story and continue to provide updates as they become available.

