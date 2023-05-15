GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog and multiple amphibious animals were rescued from a house fire Sunday night in Green Bay.

In a release by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, fire crews responded to reports of a possible structure fire at 7:17 p.m. on the 1400 block of Frank Street.

Officials say flames were visible through the front window of the home and crews were able to contain and put out the fire in under 10 minutes after arriving on scene.

Authorities report that one dog and multiple amphibious animals were safely rescued, however, there were two other amphibious animals that died as a result of the fire.

Officials report that there were n injuries to any firefighters or civilians but the damage is expected to be around $25,000 and leaves three people displaced.

The cause of the fire has not been reported and no other details have been made available as the fire is still under investigation.

