OCONTO FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A Sunday morning disturbance in Oconto County involving a firearm and ‘other weapons’ led to multiple people getting arrested.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, on May 1 around 8:15 a.m., deputies responded to a reported disturbance in the Town of Oconto Falls. The disturbance was in the 7000 block of Konitzer Road and involved a firearm and other weapons.

Multiple agencies responded to the location and the situation was ‘quickly remedied’. There were numerous arrests made. Officials say that the incite was just on the property and the public was not in danger.

More information regarding the incident will reportedly be released in the coming days. The following agencies helped with the incident:

Gillett Police Department

Oconto Falls Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Oconto Falls Ambulance Service

The investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.