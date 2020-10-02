Multiple arrested during Sheboygan Co. human trafficking operation

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Five individuals have been arrested in Sheboygan County following a multi-agency undercover operation targeting human trafficking as it relates to prostitution and solicitation of prostitution.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with DCI (WI Division of Criminal Investigations), Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office made the arrests.

During the course of the operation, five individuals were arrested for a variety of charges.

Here are the charges authorities filed:

Prostitution – Soliciting

Two counts Patronizing Prostitutes

Two counts Possession of Child Pornography

Prostitution

Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Possession of Cocaine

Operating vehicle without owner’s consent

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators were able to identify subjects “using popular publicly available online websites that have been specifically generated for the purpose of connecting individuals for the purpose of arranging sexual encounters in exchange for money.”

“We conduct operations such as this to attempt to combat human sex trafficking in and around our community. During these operations, we connect community resources to the prostitutes who are at higher risk of human trafficking, domestic violence, physical assaults, among many other life-changing and degrading outcomes. As evidenced by the partnerships involved in this operation, Human Sex Trafficking at any level will not be tolerated by our law enforcement agencies in Sheboygan County,” authorities say.

No other details are available at this time.

Latest Stories