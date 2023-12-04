GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some people who attended the Green Bay Packers game against the Kansas City Chiefs did not get to watch the entire game.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were 32 calls for service during the Packers Sunday night game against the Chiefs. Three people were reportedly arrested and eight were ejected.

The ejections were reportedly for fan code of conduct violations. The police department made apparent references to both Simone Biles and Taylor Swift in their post.

The Green Bay Police Department extends its appreciation to all fans including those following the famous LOVE STORY of football and we must give a special shout-out to the Olympian who flips for our green and GOLD. Green Bay Police Department

Authorities also encouraged all fans to use the city buses, ride share programs and have a plan to ensure everyone’s safety.