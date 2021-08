WARREN, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fatal fire in the Town of Warren Wednesday.

According to a release, dispatch received 911 calls about the structure fire around 8 a.m., Aug. 11.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office says the fire originated near the 27th Lane and no other information will be released until family members are notified.

