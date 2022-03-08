(WFRV) – Motorists in Door County will have to adjust their plans as multiple buildings are on the move which is causing some highways to be closed.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that State Highway 42 is closed for an ‘undetermined amount of time’ due to multiple building moves. The building move is reportedly taking longer than anticipated.

State Highway 42 is currently closed at Country Lane. Officials say that a convoy of buildings will move onto Country Lane, and towards State Highway 57. State Highway 57 is tentatively planned to be closed around 11 a.m. between Country Lane and North Woods Drive.

There will be another building move happening around noon on FlintRidge to Woodcrest to a location on CTH ZZ. Authorities are telling motorists to adjust their plans accordingly.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.