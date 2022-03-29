DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for any information regarding multiple burglaries that happened in Denmark.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, there were multiple burglaries in the Village of Denmark on March 21. Officials even provided video footage of the suspect(s) that are involved in the burglaries.

In the video, a suspect is wearing a purple mask while coming out of a residence. The other incident was captured in black and white.

There was no information on where the incidents happened, or if any property was taken.

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Brown County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-4200 or email jeremiah.rusk@browncountywi.gov. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.