GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple buses caught on fire early Tuesday morning on Green Bay’s west side.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Dousman Street just after 1 a.m. for a report of a bus fire.

When firefighters arrived, they reportedly saw four buses already on fire in the parking lot. Crews responded fast and say they got the fire controlled in about ten minutes.

The Green bay Metro Fire department stated that the fire was limited to just the four buses and was contained before flames could reach a nearby building.

The Hazmat Response Team was called in to take care of the runoff from the scene that may have contained gasoline.

The Fire Marshall says no one was injured and the damage is around $500,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No other information was released. Local 5 will update this story when more details are made available.