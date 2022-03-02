OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – A chicken coop in Oconto County caught fire Monday evening, and ‘multiple’ poultry died from the incident.

The Oconto Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook that there was a chicken coop fire on Feb. 28 around 9:15 p.m. The fire was at a residence in the 6300 block of Logtown Road in Oconto.

The coop was reportedly attached to a garage. When crews arrived at the scene, the coop was found up against the backside of the garage and was smoking ‘heavily’. The residents of the home reportedly used a fire extinguisher and multiple buckets of water to try to knock the fire down.

Authorities say that thermal imaging cameras were used. The fire was reportedly contained to only the coop and did not spread to any other structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and officials mentioned that ‘multiple’ poultry were lost in the fire.

No injuries were reported, but one person was assessed and released for smoke inhalation.