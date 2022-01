OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crashes on I-41 near Appleton on Sunday morning have caused the southbound lanes to close.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), at around 11:05 a.m. multiple crashes occurred on southbound I-41 at Ballard Road near Appleton.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is responding to the incidents. Officials say the lane closure will last around two hours.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.