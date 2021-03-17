FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Crashes cleared, all lanes open on I-41 in Menasha

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The crashes have been cleared on I-41.

All lanes are back open.

Original Story: Multiple crashes on I-41 near Menasha, police ask to avoid area

WEDNESDAY, 3/17/2021 / 10:45 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is asking to avoid the area of I-41/441 from Winchester Rd to 441 due to multiple crashes.

According to Menasha Police, both northbound and southbound are affected, and the crashes may take time to clear up.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season