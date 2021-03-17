UPDATE: Crashes cleared, all lanes open on I-41 in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The crashes have been cleared on I-41.

All lanes are back open.

Original Story: Multiple crashes on I-41 near Menasha, police ask to avoid area

WEDNESDAY, 3/17/2021 / 10:45 a.m.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department is asking to avoid the area of I-41/441 from Winchester Rd to 441 due to multiple crashes.

According to Menasha Police, both northbound and southbound are affected, and the crashes may take time to clear up.

There is no information on the cause of the crash.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.