FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Multiple crews investigate suspicious fires in Fond du Lac Co.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police departments investigate five suspicious fires that have happened in Fond du Lac County since Thursday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, there have been five separate fires in Fond du Lac County that they believe may all be related.

Officials report the first fire took place at around 3 a.m., on Thursday, at the 200 blocks North Military Road.

On early Friday morning, four more fires were reported in different locations within the county.

Investigators say they believe at least three of these fires were set intentionally.

Police say residents in the area should inspect the exterior of their homes and report anything suspicious. Anyone with relevant information should call the Wisconsin Arson Tip Line at 1-800-362-3005.

Anyone noticing a suspicious person or circumstance in progress should call 911 immediately to report the incident.

Investigators from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Police Department, and North Fond du Lac Police Department are working in conjunction with special agents from the Wisconsin Department of Justice State Fire Marshal’s Office to continue this investigation.

Local 5 News will update this story as it develops.

