FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews responded to Peninsula State Park after reports of a woman who had fallen down a cliff near Eagle Tower.

According to the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue, it was sent out around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews say that when they first arrived, it was evident that more help would be needed to help rescue the woman, and that the “location of the patient coupled with the rough and unstable terrain, along with the loss of daylight made this technical rescue extremely challenging.”

Mutual aid partners from across the county successfully rescued the woman shortly before 8:30 p.m. on October 22.

Photo Credit: Gibraltar Fire-Rescue Association, Inc.

The woman was transported by boat to an ambulance which then transported her to the Ephraim-Gibraltar airport where she was flown out by helicopter for further medical treatment.

No other information has been provided at this point.

Local 5 will update this story when additional details are made available.