LINCOLN, Wis. (WFRV) – Just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the Algoma Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a barn with animals inside in the Town of Lincoln.

According to the Algoma Fire Department, crews were sent to N9388 County P on October 4, and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the barn windows while crews were on the way.

Officials say that heavy fire was encountered and that the structure sustained significant damage. Thankfully, all the animals made it out unharmed and ‘are doing well.’

Photo Credit: Algoma Fire Department

Photo Credit: Algoma Fire Department

Photo Credit: Algoma Fire Department

Additionally, no firefighters were injured during the incident.

The Algoma Fire Department would like to thank everyone who responded. A big thank you to the unsung heroes – Multi-Color Corporation, the American Red Cross, and Kwik Trip for helping keep our responders well hydrated and bringing food, and finally the area farmers and neighbors that came to help move animals. The generosity and support of our small community and neighbors is always amazing. It’s not just the fire departments, it takes a community. Algoma Fire Department

No other information about the incident has been provided at this time.