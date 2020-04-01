Multiple crews respond to house fire in Greenbush

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the Town of Greenbush on Wednesday.

Officials say at around 4:30 p.m., the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center was alerted by the homeowner that their residence located on County Road Z was on fire.

Crews say upon arrival deputies saw smoke coming out of the eves and later report the fire was contained in the attic space.

There were no injuries reported in this incident and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

The responding departments include, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Greenbush Fire Department, Elkhart Lake Fire Dept., Glenbeulah 1st Responders, Cascade Fire Dept., Plymouth Fire Dept., Saint Cloud Fire Dept., Plymouth Ambulance, Fond Du Lac RIT Team, and the Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit.

For further information, contact the Greenbush Fire Department at 920-526-3585.