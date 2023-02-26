SUGAR CAMP, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments in northern Wisconsin responded to a structure fire after reports of a porch fire that quickly spread to the entire home.

A Facebook post from the Pine Lake Fire Rescue details the incident that occurred just before 7:30 p.m. on February 25 on Camp Four Road in the Town of Sugar Camp.

Due to the roof collapsing, firefighters were not able to get into the structure and were forced to go into ‘strictly defensive operations.’

Authorities say the owner was able to get out of the home safely.

Pine Lakes Fire Rescue and the Three Lakes Fire Department assisted the Sugar Camp Fire Department with the incident. Pine Lakes and Three Lakes were released from the scene around 11:30 p.m.

No additional information was provided.