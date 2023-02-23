SHIRLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple crews are responding to an active fire at a two-story farmhouse in southeastern Brown County.

Local 5 News is at the scene of the fire located on the 5000 block of Pleasant View Road, working to find out more information. Officials believe the fire is still active.

There is no report on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries, as details are very scarce at this moment in time. Motorists should avoid Pleasant View Road until crews get the fire under control.

