DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Fire Rescue Department responded to reports of a single-family house fire in De Pere Sunday evening.

Crews arrived at the home on 903 Jordan Road around 5:30 p.m. and reportedly saw a fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters entered the home and quickly put out the fire that they say started on the stove and spread to the kitchen cabinets.

Authorities say the damage was limited to just the kitchen with minor damage to the first floor of the house due to smoke. Total damages are estimated to be about $5,500.

Crews did rescue a cat from the home and the only injury was a minor burn to one of the residents who was treated and released on scene. The residents reportedly spent the rest of the night with family.

Fire units spent about an hour on the scene and fire departments from Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, and Ledgeview assisted with the incident. County Rescue was also on scene.

Battalion Chief Tom Nelson and the De Pere Fire Rescue remind everyone that cooking is the leading cause of structure fires and never leave cooking unattended in the kitchen.