GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire departments responded to a storage building in Grand Chute on Thursday evening after a combine was on fire.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a storage building in the 1300 block of West Broadway Drive around 5:10 p.m. on December 7.

It was reported in the calls that a combine in the building was on fire, leading to multiple fire departments responding to the incident.

The first crews to arrive found a ‘well-involved’ combine on fire inside a roughly 50′ by 100′ metal building and initiated an attack on the inside of the building.

Everyone had evacuated before fire crews arrived and the fire was brought under control within 15 minutes. It was reported that the fire did extend into ‘limited structure elements’ of the storage building, however, the damage was mainly limited to the combine.

The combine is considered a total loss, authorities say. No injuries were reported.

Assisting departments included:

Appleton Fire Department

Fox Crossing Fire Department

Town of Center Fire Department

Greenville Fire Department

Tthe cause of the fire is under investigation but it was noted that the origins are not considered suspicious.

No additional details were provided.