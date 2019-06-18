Multiple drug arrests made by Brown County law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says they made multiple drug arrests Monday.

In a statement sent to Local 5, officials say multiple search warrants are being served in the Green Bay metro area, “as part of a large scale investigation.”

Police say they cannot release more details at this time because the investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The full statement from police:

“Local Brown County Law Enforcement Agencies, along with our partnering Native American Tribal, State and Federal Agencies, are currently serving multiple search warrants in the metro Green Bay area, as part of a large scale investigation. The case is ongoing, therefore we are unable to release more details at this time”. Upon conclusion of the ongoing case, a formal media information release with more details, will be scheduled in the coming weeks”.