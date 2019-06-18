Multiple drug arrests made by Brown County law enforcement

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Brown County Sheriff's Office says they made multiple drug arrests Monday.

In a statement sent to Local 5, officials say multiple search warrants are being served in the Green Bay metro area, "as part of a large scale investigation."

Police say they cannot release more details at this time because the investigation is ongoing. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

The full statement from police: