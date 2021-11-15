Multiple fans arrested, ejected during Packers shutout victory

General view of Lambeau Field during an NFL football game between the Washington Football Team and the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct 24. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some fans did get to witness the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, during Sunday’s game, there were two arrests and ten people were ejected. The ejections were due to multiple misconduct violations.

Fans in the stands were not the only ones who got ejected, as Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was tossed out of the game in the fourth quarter.

No further information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.