JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fire crews along with local authorities are on the scene of a roughly 2,800-acre wildfire in Jackson County.

According to the Wisconsin DNR, the wildfire in Arcadia began at the north end of Fort McCoy and is currently roughly 50% contained.

Officials say that some voluntary evacuations occurred and no injuries have been reported. Three structures were damaged and one shed was lost, the release states.

Crews actively fought the fire overnight and are continuing operations today, progress is being made by using engines and dozers to build containment lines, stated the DNR.

Six heavy units, four engines, and fire departments from Fort McCoy, Bangor, Oakdale, West Salem, and Warrens are working with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and emergency management to put out the wildfire.

Officials working the scene say that state patrol is monitoring smoke on the interstate and will shut it down again if visibility or fire conditions merit it.

Current weather conditions continue to elevate fire danger, officials say, including a Red Flag Warning in 38 counties across Wisconsin.

Campfires, ashes from fireplaces, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution and avoid burning until conditions improve. Wisconsin DNR

The cause of the wildfire is still under investigation.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 News will update this when more information is released.