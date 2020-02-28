Multiple fire departments respond to Town of Franklin house fire

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews from the Tisch Mills Fire Department are on scene following an overnight house fire in the Town of Franklin in Kewaunee County. Fire Chief Jeff Chalupny tells WFRV Local 5’s Calvin Lewis that the scene remains active at this time.

Chief Chalupny says crews began arriving at the fire in the 1900 block of Wochos Road shortly after 1 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Chief Chalupny says crews encountered heavy smoke and flames, causing firefighters to take a defensive approach.

Maribel, Two Creeks, Charleton, and Denmark Fire Departments were assisting Tisch Mills to battle the house fire. Chief Chalupny says the cold has been a struggle for the firefighters, but crews have been able to rotate out to combat the freezing temperatures. Firefighters are not the only ones being rotated out – Chief Chalupny says they’ve been monitoring the trucks to ensure they don’t freeze.

The house fire in Franklin remains under investigation at this time. WFRV Local 5 will continue to follow this incident.

