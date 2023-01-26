CANTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders from multiple agencies responded to a rollover crash in northwestern Wisconsin after the driver became trapped in their truck.

Deputies with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Canton.

In the photos provided, the truck can be seen turned over in a ditch in snowy and ‘slippery’ conditions.

Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office

No one was injured, deputies say, and are reminding drivers that “even with just a dusting of snow the roads become very slippery.”

No additional details about the incident were provided.