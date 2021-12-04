Green Bay garage fire leaves 4 without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four people were removed from their home after an early morning fire in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, at around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday, crews responded to a residence located on the 1200 block Wirtz Avenue for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, officials say they found a detached garage fully engulfed with fire. The fire, which was later determined to have originated in the garage, was reportedly extending to the main residence as well as a neighboring detached garage.

Authorities say several fire agencies responded to the scene and after about 60 minutes were able to completely extinguish the flames. There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported.

Green Bay Metro Fire Department estimates the fire caused around $150,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.