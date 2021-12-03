Multiple Green Bay schools placed in temporary lockdown due to ‘outside community situation’

FRIDAY 12/3/2021 12:07 p.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple Green Bay schools were placed in a lockdown on Friday morning due to an incident that has since been resolved, according to Green Bay Area Public School District (GBAPSD).

According to a GBPASD official, four area schools were temporarily placed on lockdown on Friday morning due to an ‘outside community situation happening in the area’.

The schools placed in lockdown included: John Dewey Academy of Learning, Minoka-Hill, Nicolet Elementary, and Northeast Wisconsin School of Innovation.

The school board official notes that the Green Bay Police Department has resolved the situation, and all students and staff remained safe during the duration of the lockdown. At this time, Green Bay police haven’t released any information surrounding this situation.

Local 5 will continue to follow this story and update this story as more details become available.