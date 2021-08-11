Multiple gunshots fired in Oshkosh, one arrested

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department arrested one man Tuesday night after they investigated reported gunshots on North Main Street.

According to authorities, on August 10 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person firing multiple rounds from a handgun in the 200 block of North Main Street. While investigating the 200 block of North Main Street, there were several gunshots fired in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Officers found and arrested a 23-year-old Oshkosh man. A handgun was also found.

The suspect was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, and there were no reported injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the authorities at 920-236-5700.

