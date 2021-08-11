FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Multiple gunshots fired in Oshkosh, one arrested

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department arrested one man Tuesday night after they investigated reported gunshots on North Main Street.

According to authorities, on August 10 around 11 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person firing multiple rounds from a handgun in the 200 block of North Main Street. While investigating the 200 block of North Main Street, there were several gunshots fired in the 500 block of North Main Street.

Officers found and arrested a 23-year-old Oshkosh man. A handgun was also found.

The suspect was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, and there were no reported injuries.

The Oshkosh Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the authorities at 920-236-5700.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

TRAINING CAMP REPORT (8-10)

Tritons look to build on spring during fall camp

Freedom prepares for new season with Kriewaldt at helm.

Training Camp Report: Jones sits out as Packers hold closed practice

Blizzard Report: Green Bay's playoff hopes still alive

Kaukauna Ghosts Football Preview