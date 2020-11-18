Multiple people in custody after allegedly stealing two vehicles, fleeing Fox Valley officers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Four teenagers were taken into custody after police officers from two departments coordinated their response with K9 and drone technology.

Appleton Police say officers responded to the 100 block of North Linwood Avenue for a stolen vehicle complaint at around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. Officers determined the vehicle was stolen while it was running in a parking lot unattended.

When officers searched the area, Fox Valley Metro officers advised they had located the vehicle along with a stolen vehicle from their jurisdiction.

Fox Valley Metro says the vehicles were located near the intersection of Papermill Run and Pine Street in the Village of Kimberly.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicles, both failed to stop. The vehicles then turned westbound on W. Kimberly Avenue and drove toward the City of Appleton.

Authorities say the vehicles eventually traveled into Appleton where one of the vehicles crashed.

The occupants of the vehicles then fled on foot into nearby residential areas between Appleton and Kimberly.

Officers coordinated their response using K9 and drone technology.

Appleton Police say the use of the drone team allowed for officers to safely track and take all four males into custody.

The suspects, all from Appleton, are being referred to the Outagamie County Juvenile Intake for charges stemming from the incident.