RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway.

Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans being hit by vehicles on County Highway P in the Town of Rubicon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says that it is actively patrolling the area, and state that one or more people are moving garbage cans out onto the highway.

Deputies ask that anyone that sees ‘garbage cans or other obstructions’ in the road to report it immediately.

If anyone has any tips or information relating to these incidents, they are asked to call the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

