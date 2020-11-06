Multiple injured in Green Bay morning duplex fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A duplex fire on Green Bay’s west side left multiple injured early Friday morning.

Green Bay Metro Fire says units were called for a bedroom on fire in a home in the 1300 block of Locust Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Smoke and flames were reported.

Upon arrival, crews were able to contain the fire to a rear bedroom in the duplex in about 10 minutes. The fire did not extend to any other parts of the home, but it did receive smoke and water damage.

One person was transported to the hospital with a medical issue while another was transported for minor second-degree burns. Three others were treated on scene for minor burns.

Authorities say both individuals taken to the hospital have since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

