APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) released more information on the deadly I-41 crash near Appleton on Sunday.

According to WisDOT, around 3:30 p.m., a crash occurred on I-41 NB/SB at mile marker 144 in Outagamie County.

On I-41 northbound at Highway 441, there was a single-vehicle rollover crash. The driver sustained serious injuries and was extricated from the vehicle. The driver was arrested for operating under the influence.

The crash caused a traffic backup in the northbound lanes of I-41. A pickup truck swerved into the median ditch to avoid a vehicle in the left lane that was slowing down for the backup ahead.

The pickup truck rolled over, and a passenger from the vehicle was ejected. It went back onto its wheels and back into the left lane. The pickup truck then collided with a trailer.

The driver of the pickup truck, a pregnant female, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital. The male passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

The female driver was arrested for operating under the influence of a restricted controlled substance. Wisconsin State Patrol will complete the crash and OWI investigation.

The northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 were shut down for the helicopter to land. Traffic backed up, and there was a five-vehicle crash. Numerous patients were transported by ambulance to the hospital with injuries.

A male driver of a vehicle involved in the crash was pronounced dead on the scene. The entire crash involved two fatalities and nine injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is currently investigating the crash. Troopers confirmed with Local 5 News that the unborn baby was the other fatality.

No further information was provided.