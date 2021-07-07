Multiple intersections in Appleton have traffic lights out due to power outages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking drivers to treat intersections that are currently without traffic lights as four-way stops.

According to the Appleton Police Department, six intersections are currently without traffic lights.

The six intersections are:

Mason Street/Spencer Street

College Avenue/Appleton Street

College Avenue/Linwood Avenue

College Avenue/Superior Street

College Avenue/Mason Street

Prospect Avenue/Mason Street

There was no information given on how long these intersections are expected to be without power.

We Energies is reporting over 2,800 people are without power in the Appleton area.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.