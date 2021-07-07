Multiple intersections in Appleton have traffic lights out due to power outages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department is asking drivers to treat intersections that are currently without traffic lights as four-way stops.
According to the Appleton Police Department, six intersections are currently without traffic lights.
The six intersections are:
- Mason Street/Spencer Street
- College Avenue/Appleton Street
- College Avenue/Linwood Avenue
- College Avenue/Superior Street
- College Avenue/Mason Street
- Prospect Avenue/Mason Street
There was no information given on how long these intersections are expected to be without power.
We Energies is reporting over 2,800 people are without power in the Appleton area.
Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.