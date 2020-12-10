UPDATE: Right lanes across I-41 near Lynndale have been cleared

APPTLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The crash blocking the right lane of both north and southbound on I-41 at Lynndale Dr. has been cleared.

According to authorities, the incident occurred shortly before 1:53 p.m. Thursday.

No other details are available at this time.

Original: Right lanes across I-41 near Lynndale are closed by traffic incident

THURSDAY 12/10/2020 2:44 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The right lane of both north and southbound on I-41 at Lynndale Dr. are closed.

No other details are available at this time.

Original: Multiple lanes across I-41 near Lynndale are blocked by traffic incident

THURSDAY 12/10/2020 2:30 p.m.

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of northbound I-41 are closed and the right lane southbound at Lynndale is closed as well because of a traffic incident near WIS 15.

The Appleton Police Department is investigating a crash and asks drivers to use alternative routes while traveling in the area of HWY 41 NB at Lyndale Dr.

Authorities say the crash will take about two hours to clear.

No other details are available at this time.