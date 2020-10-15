Multiple lanes along WIS 44 at I-41 near Oshkosh blocked by traffic incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes of westbound WIS 44 at I-41 are closed because of a traffic incident near the EAA Aviation Museum.
Authorities say the crash will take about two hours to clear.
No other details are available at this time.
