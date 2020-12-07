FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Right shoulder of I-41 southbound blocked by Lake Butte des Morts

MONDAY 12/7/2020 12:49 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews have opened all lanes on I-41 by Lake Butte des Morts.

WisDOT says just the right shoulder of southbound I-41 is blocked while crews respond to a vehicle fire.

No other details are available at this time.

Two lanes of I-41 by Lake Butte des Morts blocked

MONDAY 12/7/2020 12:34 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews have been able to open another lane of I-41 by Lake Butte des Morts.

The Wisconsin DOT says just the two right lanes of southbound I-41 are blocked due to a vehicle fire.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story: Multiple lanes of I-41 by Lake Butte des Morts blocked

MONDAY 12/7/2020 12:28 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Three lanes of I-41 over Lake Butte des Morts is blocked due to a fire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the three right lanes of I-41 southbound in Oshkosh are blocked while crews respond to a vehicle fire.

Crews are expected to clear the scene in about an hour.

