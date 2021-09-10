UPDATE: Lanes on I-41, near Oshkosh, cleared

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 8:54 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – All lanes on I-41 southbound are cleared after a Friday morning crash.

Original Story: Multiple left lanes on SB 1-41, near Oshkosh, closed due to crash

FRIDAY 9/10/2021 8:40 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The two left lanes on southbound I-41, near the City of Oshkosh, are closed after a Friday morning crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports at around 8:05 a.m., a crash occurred on southbound I-41 at location WIS 21 near the City of Oshkosh.

The crash resulted in the closure of the two southbound left lanes on I-14 and WIS 21. Officials expect the closure to last around two hours. Local 5 will continue to update the story as it progresses.