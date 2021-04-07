FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Multiple minors arrested for vandalism, possession of drugs in Calumet Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Several law enforcement agencies have helped identify several suspects involved in vandalism, theft and possession of drugs in the City of New Holstein.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s, the investigation started April 6 when New Holstein police officers noticed vandalism that happened to a building in Civic Park. A theft had also occurred from a local business and a water fountain was ripped off the wall at the concession stand at New Holstein High School.

Officials located multiple suspects over two days, a 17-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, all from the Fox Valley area are facing charges of Obstructing an Officer and Damage to Property.

While looking for the suspects, officials also arrested a 17-year-old Kiel resident and an 18-year-old New Holstein resident for possessing various forms of THC and Drug Paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling