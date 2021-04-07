Multiple minors arrested for vandalism, possession of drugs in Calumet Co.

(WFRV) – Several law enforcement agencies have helped identify several suspects involved in vandalism, theft and possession of drugs in the City of New Holstein.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s, the investigation started April 6 when New Holstein police officers noticed vandalism that happened to a building in Civic Park. A theft had also occurred from a local business and a water fountain was ripped off the wall at the concession stand at New Holstein High School.

Officials located multiple suspects over two days, a 17-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, all from the Fox Valley area are facing charges of Obstructing an Officer and Damage to Property.

While looking for the suspects, officials also arrested a 17-year-old Kiel resident and an 18-year-old New Holstein resident for possessing various forms of THC and Drug Paraphernalia.