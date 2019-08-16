Multiple motorists say they were hit by shotgun pellets when driving on HWY 116

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – At least three parties in the Winneconne area are reporting damage consistent with shotgun pellets to their vehicles.

According to Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department’s Captain Dave Mack, three reports of vandalism occurred on the night of August 3rd between 9 and 10 p.m.

Jordan Calewarts, the man who first reported the incident, told deputies he and his family were driving westbound on HWY 116 just passed Harbor South Road when something hit the windshield.

“My initial reaction was that I got shot as I was covered in glass. My wife and kids were also screaming. I pulled over and made sure everyone was alright and then went home,” Calewarts told deputies.

In the police report, Deputy Vue reported a total of 12 holes that punctured Jordan’s windshield. Vue said the damage appeared to be from a pellet or BB gun since all the holes were the same size.

While canvassing the area, deputies did not find any evidence to help determine the official cause of the damage.

Deputies returned to the Calewarts home on August 4th when Jordan told authorities he believed the damage was done by a shotgun firing buckshot. Jordan said he believed someone fired upon his truck from a nearby ditch or even possibly a passing vehicle.

A few days later, deputies spoke to a woman who came forward after learning about the original report on social media.

She told authorities she noticed a crack in her windshield and that she had heard a noise that did not sound like a normal ping from a stone or anything of the sort. Like Calewarts, the woman heard the noise while driving westbound on HWY 116 between HWY 45 and County Highway M.

In a third report, a different woman reached out to Calewarts on social media saying she and her husband also heard a loud noise and thought something hit her windshield around 9 p.m. on the night of August 3rd.

The woman said while driving into town the city lights revealed cracks in their windshield and a dent in the hood that they believe was caused by buckshot.

Deputies reached out to the husband and wife that contacted Jordan, on August 13th.

The husband told authorities that he was driving westbound on HWY 116, just east of County Highway M when he and his wife heard a loud noise and noticed his windshield crack, the same thing they told Calewart.

The man estimated based on the size of the dents and the impact point on his windshield he believed the impact came from buckshot.

Authorities followed-up on a report by a friend of Jordan Calewarts claiming a man wearing camouflage and holding a camouflage shotgun was crouching in a cornfield near the area of HWY 116 and Harbour South Street on August 5th.

Deputies visited a home near the cornfield but cleared the residents of any involvement as the description of the man, as well as the timeline of events, didn’t line up.

In a second account, deputies made contact with another person of interest on August 9th, but cleared any involvement as the description of the gun didn’t match.

Captain Dave Mack told Local 5 that there is little information known at this time.

The case is being investigated as a vandalism event, not a targeted attack.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to call the non-emergency line with any information that may assist in the investigation.