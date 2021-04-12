Multiple NE Wisconsin Counties to take part in statewide tornado drill

(WFRV) – On Thursday, April 15 residents of several Northeast Wisconsin Counties can expect to hear a tornado siren go off twice throughout the day.

The week of April 12-16 was announced as Wisconsin’s Tornado and Severe Weather Awareness Week, and on April 15 the statewide drill is planned for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

The following counties are particpating in the drill:

Brown County

Outagamie County

(Other counties may be particpating, but have not publicly said so)

“Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are a frequent weather threat across the state each year, and it’s important that people know what to do when the skies darken and warnings are issued,” says Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.

According to officials, if there is severe weather on April 15 the drill will be pushed back to April 16. One change this year is the drill will not include a mock tornado warning issued as a live code test of the Emergency Alert System.

Local 5 will take part in the tornado drill with a special announcement on air around 1:45 p.m. and again around 6:45 p.m. You can also follow all our social media platforms for the latest.